Betty Morrison
Oct. 5, 1925 - Jan. 9, 2020
Brentwood, CA
Betty Morrison passed away January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her First Husband; Winfred Christian and Husband Kenneth Morrison. She is survived by children; Glenda, Jody and Ray and a total of 57 grand to great-great grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts. Graveside Services will be held January 18, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Brentwood, CA. Service begins at 11:30 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020