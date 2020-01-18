East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarlane Mortuary
887 Emerald Bay Rd
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 541-3095
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Union Cemetery
Brentwood, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Morrison


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Morrison Obituary
Betty Morrison
Oct. 5, 1925 - Jan. 9, 2020
Brentwood, CA
Betty Morrison passed away January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her First Husband; Winfred Christian and Husband Kenneth Morrison. She is survived by children; Glenda, Jody and Ray and a total of 57 grand to great-great grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts. Graveside Services will be held January 18, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Brentwood, CA. Service begins at 11:30 am.


View the online memorial for Betty Morrison
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -