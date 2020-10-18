Betty Neuneker
April 5, 1920 - September 16, 2020
Resident of Fresno, CA
Betty Jeanne Lenox Minster Neuneker, a long-time resident of Concord & Clayton, 5 yrs in Fresno, CA. Betty passed away at the age of 100 in Fresno with her daughter at her side. Betty was born in Portland, OR to Osmond and Daphne Lenox. In 1952 she & husband, Herb Minster, opened Herb's Morwear Paint Store in Concord. When the store closed in 1977 Betty worked at Don's Color Center & Kelly Moore Paint. She retired in 1983 when she married Keith Neuneker. Betty was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Intl & Soroptimist Intl of the Americas. She was a member of the Eagles Aux Drill Team-Berkeley, PTA President & Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved her family & having family gatherings. She enjoyed fishing, crochet, knitting, sewing, crafting, drawing & travel. Betty is survived by her children, John Minster & Judi (Wally) Imfeld III, Keith's children, Ruth Dettman, Donna Neuneker & John (Julie) Neuneker. Combined: 14 Grandchildren,17 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by; her husbands, Herbert Minster of 42 yrs & Keith Neuneker of 30 yrs, son Jerald Minster, daughter in-laws, Debbie Minster, Juanita Rash, baby brother Donald Lenox, son in-law Paul Dettman.
Service will be held Nov 13 at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA. The family request memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to charity of your choice
