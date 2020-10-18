1/1
Betty Neuneker
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Neuneker
April 5, 1920 - September 16, 2020
Resident of Fresno, CA
Betty Jeanne Lenox Minster Neuneker, a long-time resident of Concord & Clayton, 5 yrs in Fresno, CA. Betty passed away at the age of 100 in Fresno with her daughter at her side. Betty was born in Portland, OR to Osmond and Daphne Lenox. In 1952 she & husband, Herb Minster, opened Herb's Morwear Paint Store in Concord. When the store closed in 1977 Betty worked at Don's Color Center & Kelly Moore Paint. She retired in 1983 when she married Keith Neuneker. Betty was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Intl & Soroptimist Intl of the Americas. She was a member of the Eagles Aux Drill Team-Berkeley, PTA President & Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved her family & having family gatherings. She enjoyed fishing, crochet, knitting, sewing, crafting, drawing & travel. Betty is survived by her children, John Minster & Judi (Wally) Imfeld III, Keith's children, Ruth Dettman, Donna Neuneker & John (Julie) Neuneker. Combined: 14 Grandchildren,17 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by; her husbands, Herbert Minster of 42 yrs & Keith Neuneker of 30 yrs, son Jerald Minster, daughter in-laws, Debbie Minster, Juanita Rash, baby brother Donald Lenox, son in-law Paul Dettman.
Service will be held Nov 13 at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA. The family request memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for Betty Neuneker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
Oakmont Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved