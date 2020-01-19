|
|
Betty Soreide
May 26, 1937 - Nov 3, 2019
Walnut Creek
Betty Anne Soreide, 82, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home in Pleasant Hill, California. Surrounded by loved ones and caregivers, she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Betty was born on May 26, 1937 in Pepperell, Massechusetts as the second-oldest child of Oscar and Bernice Forbes. The family relocated to Oldbridge, New Jersey, where Betty grew up and married Joseph (Bud) McMahon. She earned a Bachelors degree in Business from Rutgers University, and followed a career as an executive administrator, relocating to Walnut Creek in 1976. Shortly afterward, she and Bud divorced. Betty then pursued a Master's degree in Child Psychology at JFK University. In 1985, she married Arthur Soreide, after which she became an active member of the Audubon Society and other local chapters of gardening and animal support groups in the East Bay. She also was an avid photographer, where she was chief photographer for Hillcrest Congregational Church, of which she was a member, and loved taking pictures of friends and family, collectors' cars, and animals in the back yard. She and Arthur were generous supporters of many animal rights groups and rescue/sanctuary initiatives, from the Keepers of the Wild Animal Park in Arizona, to our local SPCA. Betty continued this passion after Arthur passed away in 2003.
Betty is loved and survived by her sister Nancy, her step-children Kristina and Steven Soreide, plus grand-children and great-grand-children, and nieces and nephews on the east and west coasts alike.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Betty on Saturday, January 25 at 2pm, at Hillcrest Congregational Church, 404 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill, California. Reception to follow.
View the online memorial for Betty Soreide
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020