Betty Sue Beyea

November 17, 1936 - March 30, 2019

Alexandria

On Saturday, 30 March 2019, Betty Sue Beyea (82) of Alexandria, VA, ended her earthly sojourn and entered heaven's glory. She was beloved wife of Brigadier General (ret) Richard S. Beyea Jr; loving mother of Chaplain, Lieutenant Colonel Richard S. Beyea III and his wife Renee; and dear grandmother of Richard S. Beyea IV (12) and Reuben J. Beyea (4). She is also survived by her brother David Blakley, sister Kimberly Russell and their spouses as well as four nieces and nephews and their families.

Betty was born to Reverend (Chaplain, Colonel) Harold F. Blakley and the former Bertha Catron on 17 November 1936 in Boston, MA. She was raised in California, graduated from College of the Pacific in 1959, married in 1960, and taught elementary school until 1970. As an Air Force spouse, she lived in England, Thailand and Japan, where she was instrumental in aiding Thai and Cambodian refugees. Betty continued to fulfill her passion for helping people through her career as an award-winning real estate agent and, more recently, through sharing her favorite book "Imagine Heaven" by John Burke and helping people find their eternal home with Jesus.

A "Celebration of Life" service at The Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA, followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery remain to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in memory of Betty Beyea to Cru Military missionaries, who minister to Air Force Academy cadets, military personnel and their families. Give online at https://give.cru.org/0906216. To send a check, call 210-842-3795 or email [email protected] for instructions.





