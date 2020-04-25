|
|
Beulah (Bea) Greer
Sept 24,1924- April 18, 2020
San Lorenzo
Bea was born in Yuba City, CA to Stella and Roy Cooper. She was the youngest of three children. Bea spent her childhood in Klamath Falls, OR and graduated from Klamath Union High. A year later she accepted a position at the Chamber of Commerce in San Francisco. Bea lived in a boarding house in SF where she met the love of her life, Harold Greer. They were married in January, 1946 and moved to San Lorenzo where they bought their first and only home. They were blessed with three children.
Bea was an active member of her community serving various roles over the years in Girl Scouts, PTA, PEO and the SLZ Food Pantry. She was a member of San Lorenzo Community Church for over 70 years and served on various boards and committees. Bea worked at Bay Seal Company for over 20 years.
Bea had opinions about most everything and wasn't shy in sharing them. Bea's favorite things were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bea is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Greer (1990) and survived by daughter Peggy King (Ken), sons Charles Greer (Kathy) and Gene Greer (Gail), grandchildren Andy, Tate, Ashley, Stephen, Patrick and Megan and nine great grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. John Kronstadt in Castro Valley for their kind and loving care of Bea the last six years.
A celebration of Bea's life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020