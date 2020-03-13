|
|
Beverly Alicia Crofts Fuhriman
June 12, 1940 ~ Mar 9, 2020
Resident of Moraga
Beverly Alicia Crofts Fuhriman passed away on March 9 after battling cancer. She lived a life full of joy and service to her loving family and friends. Beverly was loved for her keen sense of humor, vitality and ability to inspire and uplift others.
Beverly was born in Spokane, WA, graduated from Menlo Atherton High School (Menlo Park) in 1958, and earned a BS degree in business administration from Brigham Young University in 1962. In 1963 Beverly married David Hyrum Fuhriman in Oakland. Beverly loved nothing more than being a full-time mother to her three boys while pursuing an active lifestyle playing and teaching tennis, walking with friends, and other outdoor pursuits. Since 1976 Beverly participated in her book club. A lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Beverly served as Relief Society president in the Orinda Ward and in the Oakland Stake. With her husband David she served two full-time missions for her church, reaching out to "the one," as she liked to say, with her bright disposition.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, David, her three sons Mark, Rodney and Trent, all from the Bay Area, her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. All who knew her will miss Beverly's fun-loving spirit.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, March 14 at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3776 Via Granada in Moraga. Interment will be at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette.
View the online memorial for Beverly Alicia Crofts Fuhriman
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020