Beverly Beebe Gatterer
May 17, 1931 - Feb. 15, 2020
Castro Valley
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and long time resident of Castro Valley, Beverly passed away peacefully at the age of 88, with family by her side. Preceded in death by her Husband of 68 years, E. W. 'Bill' Gatterer (deceased 12/15/19). Beverly is survived by children Gail (David), Bill (Kathy), Joan and Gar, and only grandson Jake. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at act.alz.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020