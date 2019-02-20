Beverly Brady

Dec. 28,1927 - Feb. 3, 2019

Oakland

Beverly Duvall was born in Oakland and raised on Oahu. She attended Punahou School and had an idyllic Hawaiian childhood of sailing, swimming, and even working on a pineapple plantation during the war.

Bev and Peter Brady were married in 1952. They had five children: Sheila, Laura, Peter, Allan, and Robin.

Bev loved people, and always had enough food on the table to share. Thanksgiving always included some "lost lamb" friends of the kids.

Mom held that honesty is the best policy, and that kindness should be the underlying motive of all interactions. She treated everyone with kindness and generosity.

Robin & husband Jerry moved back into the family home, with their boy Malachi. Multiple generations in the house was a wonderful gift to her, & she was grateful to have kids around. Al & Jane, Tyler & Jenna, Laura & Gus, Peter & Sheila were all frequent visitors. Kevin Howell moved in for the last year to help out, and Jeannette Moore & Sarah Lam helped Bev deal with the challenges of growing older with care and affection.

Thanks are due to the dogs Tina, Pollyanna, Brownie, Blackie, Rosie, Loki, Caliban, Sydney, Ash, Sammy, and Gypsy. They were all loved deeply and filled the house with doggie wackiness.

To the end Mom loved a good laugh, a good meal, and all of her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. We are very proud of her, and grateful for the time we had with her.

We are holding a Celebration of Beverly Brady's Life on Mar. 3, 2-4pm at the Temescal Beach House. People are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts & bright colors, in honor of one of the island's most loving daughters.





