In Memory of
Beverly Bufkin
April 14, 1928 - August 13, 2019
Beverly Jean Bufkin passed away after suffering a stroke and spending a short time in hospice care. She was born and raised in Medford, Oregon to parents Rosamond and Marion Wright. In 1942, she moved with her family to Hobbs, New Mexico. She met her future husband, Costin Bufkin at Hobbs High School. She and Costin (now deceased) were blissfully married for 71 years. Beverly is survived by her children, Kathryn Graham and Chris (Janis) Bufkin, two grandchildren, Lindsay and Jamie (Bill) Hoversen, her great grandson, Samson Bufkin and her brother Richard (Jean) Wright. Beverly and Costin moved their family to the Bay Area in 1960 eventually settling in Fremont. Beverly taught the 4th and 5th grades for over 30 years at Tom Maloney and Gomes Elementary. She was a dedicated teacher and cared greatly for her students. At home, she kept the household humming and was an amazing cook...always making sure everyone was happy, well taken care of, and most definitely well fed. She also actively served in the Methodist Women's Group helping those in need in the community.
Beverly loved reading, travel and movies, but most of all she loved her time chatting with friends and family. She was most fond of her grand daughters Lindsay and Jamie. She was involved with their upbringing...playing and laughing with them, attending their activities, providing the hugs and affection that children crave. Beverly touched many people with her warm personality, kind actions and wonderful smile. She possessed a loving spirit that will be missed but not forgotten in our hearts.
A celebration of her life will be held August 31st 2019 @ 2:00 at the 1st United Methodist Churh of Fremont. 2950 Washington Blvd. Fremont CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 27, 2019