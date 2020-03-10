|
Beverly Cornish
Aug 13, 1930 - Mar 6, 2020
Pinole
Beverly Cornish passed away peacefully on March 6th. She had recently left her home of 60 years in Pinole for a care facility in Walnut Creek where she continued to enjoy visits from family and friends, weekly trips to the ice cream parlor and Casper's hotdogs.
Beverly was born in Richmond, California in 1930 and lived her whole life in Richmond and Pinole. She was an only child but came from a large local family – being a sixth generation native of the area. Her Spanish ancestors accompanied the missionaries up through Alta California in the late 1700s. She was also a descendent of Azorean Portuguese whalers who initially settled in Half Moon Bay and of Bavarian immigrants – both of whom settled in the Richmond and Briones area.
Beverly graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1948. After receiving her teaching credential from San Francisco State, she returned to teach at Richmond and eventually at Pinole Valley High School. She met her husband Lorry at a dance at the Richmond YMCA and they were married in 1959 and settled in Pinole. Beverly enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with family. In her later years, her two granddaughters were frequent weekend sleepover guests at her house.
Beverly now rejoins her husband who preceded her in passing. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Borquez and her husband Michael and son Kevin, his wife Olga Yunak and their daughters Anna Sofia and Elisabet. The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery on 2540 Church Lane in San Pablo on Tuesday, March 17th at 11am, preceded by visitation hours on Monday, March 16th from 4-7 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020