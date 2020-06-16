Beverly DemorestJune 7, 2020Resident of Hercules, CA.Beloved mother and teacher Beverly Demorest, 86, passed peacefully at home last Sunday. An only child she moved to Hercules in 1945 with her mother and father, Marvin and Rachel Higley. Beverly easily developed friendships, many of which were lifelong. She married her high school sweetheart Jack and moved to Tara Hills to raise her family of 5 children. Jack preceded Beverly in death after 53 years of marriage.With a B.A. from San Jose State University, Beverly first substituted then taught 6th grade from 1957-1994 at Kerry Hills, Washington, and Ohlone Elementary Schools in Richmond Unified School District. While teaching and raising her family, Beverly also was PTA President, created art education projects and obtained her Masters degree. Summer vacations she could be found with her children at Lake Comanche, Napa Valley Ranch Club, or traveling the United States in her van. The family moved to Hercules in 1980.Upon retiring, Beverly and Jack began to travel more frequently: cruises, Dixieland Jazz Festivals, and Continental visits with close friends. When at home Beverly would play bridge, cross-stitch, help plan class reunions, and was an active DKG (International Society for Key Women Educators) member.Beverly's favorite place was the family cabin in Sierraville surrounded by her children: Katherine (Maurice Quiroz), Elizabeth Armour, Allen (Ana), Scott (Karen), and David, grandchildren: Nathan (Jennifer), Kyle, Branden, Gavin, Aidan, Sasha and Natalya and great-grandchildren: Giovanny, Alice, William and Alexander.In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice or your favorite scholarship fund would be appreciated. Planting a tree would be even more special. Details for Beverly's Celebration of Life have yet to be determined and will be forthcoming.