Beverly Greenbaum
Dec. 23, 1932 ~ June 18, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Beverly was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Abe and Minnie Apter. She graduated from Northwestern University with degrees in Music and Economics.
Beverly was the favorite piano teacher of hundreds of students, and in many cases began teaching her former students' children.
As a passionate volunteer for Tony LaRussa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) she started the Emergency Medical Fund (EMF) when she realized how many people wanted to help their pets get needed vet care but couldn't afford it. Along with volunteering, she traveled the world with her husband, Cy, at times to some very unusual places.
Beverly leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Cy, her brother Allan (Brenda), her daughters Abra (Frank), Gail (Brian), her granddaughters Brianna and Kelsey (Aaron), and a great grandchild due in September.
A memorial will take place at a later date (for details [email protected]). In lieu of flowers, gifts to ARF's Emergency Medical Fund (2890 Mitchell Dr. Walnut Creek, CA 94598) www.arflife.org/honor are greatly appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019