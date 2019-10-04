|
Beverly J. Hawkes
Resident of Half Moon Bay
On September 12, 2019, Beverly J. Hawkes left this world to join her parents, Helen Faye (Watson) and Raymond Robert Baker. She was born on August 15, 1944 in Vancouver, WA. She retired from the tech industry in 1999, but continued to work for 8 years at Newbold Chiropractic in El Granada. She felt fortunate to be able to retire in Half Moon Bay.
Beverly is survived by her spouse, Veronica Faria of 25 years; her daughter Kimberlee (Robert) Kankel; grandchildren Courtney (Chance) Gray, RJ, Ryan, Jacob, Jarred; her daughter Karna Holmes; grandchildren Brooke Bushaw (Kevin Neves) and Darrik Bushaw; brother Jim (CeCe) Baker and sister Marilyn (Scott) Bernhard, and several nephews, cousins and her furry kids Abby & Harley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following local charities that were close to Beverly's heart; for her love of animals, our community and local youth; Companions in Waiting P.O. BOX 213 Half Moon Bay, CA 94019; Coastside Hope 99 Ave Alhambra #1089, El Granada, CA 94018; CoastPride P.O. BOX 1699 El Granada, CA 94018.
A Celebration of Beverly's Life will be held on Saturday, Nov 16th, 1pm-4pm at: The Douglas Beach House 307 Mirada Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019