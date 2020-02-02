East Bay Times Obituaries
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA
Beverly J. Marshall


1930 - 2020
Beverly J. Marshall Obituary
Beverly J. Marshall
Jan 25, 1930 - Jan 25, 2020
San Lorenzo
We are saddened to announce the passing of Beverly Joyce Marshall on January 25, 2020, at the age of 90 years young. Beverly was the daughter of Earl and Elvietta Smith. As a young girl, she lived in Wisconsin and Quinnesec, Michigan. As a young woman, she moved to Chicago and met a dashing young Marine named Donald L. Marshall. They were soon married and moved to the Bay Area, buying a home in San Lorenzo Village. Don passed in the year 2000, after 47 years of marriage.
Don and Beverly had three children and their spouses, Linda & Ron, Don & Kathy and Brad & Laura; 5 grandchildren and their spouses, Leigh Ann & Aaron, Donald & Katie, Blake & Emily, Brooke, and Bradley & Karen; and four great grandchildren, Holland, Carson, Emery, and Charlotte. Her extended family consisted of Bobby and Linda Marshall, Dan Fanning, Bobby and Allen Smith. She loved her neighbors, Linda, Rod and Kay.
Beverly loved travel, family and friends. She loved Christmas and threw legendary Christmas Parties annually. Beverly was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Business Woman. She assisted her husband in running their family contracting company along with Marshall Christmas Trees. She loved her dog, Chief and lived int he family home for 67 years. Beverly's caring nature and big smile will truly be missed.
Services are being held on February 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA 94580.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
