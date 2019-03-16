Beverly Jane Putnam

1930 – 2019

Concord

Born and raised in Minnesota, Beverly Putnam came to California with her high school sweetheart, Herb, after they married in 1952. In 1964 the couple moved to Concord, where they raised four children.

A registered dietitian, Bev thoroughly enjoyed her worklife. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a BS in dietetics, Bev completed her internship at Scripps Metabolic Clinic in La Jolla. For two decades she worked at Kaiser Permanente as a clinical dietitian and nutrition services manager.

Bev was a dedicated mom and well-loved grandmother who enjoyed cooking and baking, planning family events, leading scout troops, and sewing clothing and costumes for her children. She sang in her church choir and was an active supporter of the Putnam Clubhouse, a nonprofit organization that helps people coping with mental illness to regain their lives.

Bev is preceded in death by her husband, Herb, and survived by her children and grandchildren: Tim Putnam of Concord; Laurie Putnam and Kerry Conboy of Monterey; Tom Putnam, Leila Putnam Saedi, and Hanna and Ava Putnam of Woodland Hills; and Wendy Putnam, Steve Hratko, and Michele and Jane Hratko of Belmont.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 11am, at Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church, 1578 Kirker Pass Road, Clayton. Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam Clubhouse (putnamclubhouse.org).





