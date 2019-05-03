Beverly Jean Ashour

Nov. 19, 1927-Apr. 29, 2019

Castro Valley

Beverly Jean Short Ashour, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. John Kronstadt Care Center in Castro Valley, CA. She was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Vernon Short and Anna Belle McDonald Short. Beverly graduated from Washington High School in Portland, Oregon, Class of 1945.

From an early age, Beverly loved to dance and play the piano. When she was old enough, she began dancing in nightclubs throughout New York. It was there that she met her future husband and dance partner, Andre Ashour. The two were known as Lucienne and Ashour, World Famous French Apache Dancers. Beverly and her husband performed at the Latin Quarters (NYC), Radio City Music Hall (NYC), Chez Paris (Chicago), Blinstrub's Nightclub (Boston), and the Flamingo, Riviera, and Tropicana Hotels (LV). They also performed in other nightclubs throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Dominican Republic, often opening shows that featured Frank Sinatra, Mickey Rooney, Jackie Gleason, Eddie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds. They made guest appearances on three television shows in the 1950's: What's My Line, The Ed Wynn Show, and The Ed Sullivan Show.

In 1959, Beverly and Andre retired from show business and opened Andre's School of Dance in Hayward, CA, where they taught tap, ballet, jazz, hula, and acrobatics/tumbling. Together they would later open two more dance studios in Dublin and Mission San Jose, CA. Over the years, an estimated 7,000 students would take classes at Andre's School of Dance. Each year many of these students would participate in Beverly and Andre's highly professional dance productions/recitals at Chabot College (Hayward, CA). These two-day productions often drew crowds of over 3,000 people.

After more than 30 years of teaching, Beverly retired and moved to Castro Valley, CA, where she took up swimming and caring for her great-grandchildren. She also visited London, took an African safari to Kenya, cruised the Hawaiian and Fijian Islands, and passed through the Panama Canal.

Beverly was blessed to have lived a long and memorable life. Even though her time in the spotlight has ended, she will continue to be loved, admired, and respected by family, friends, and students alike.

Beverly was predeceased by her mother Anna Belle Short and her husband Andre Ashour. She is survived by her three daughters, Sherri Patricia Merfalen and her husband Mark Merfalen, Jacqueline Michelle Ashour, and Janne Marie Merrick and her husband Mike Merrick, granddaughter Sophia Gomez and her husband Rocky Gomez, step-granddaughter Ashley Merrick, her three great-grandchildren Leila, Liana, and Landon Gomez, and stepgreat- grandson Jasen Kendall.





View the online memorial for Beverly Jean Ashour Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary