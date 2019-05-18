Beverly Rice

June 12, 1948 - Jan. 24, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Beverly passed away on January 24, 2019 after a struggle with a rare form of cancer.

Beverly graduated from Livonia High School in New York. She earned a degree in Theater from the University of California at Berkeley. She was gifted with unique artistic abilities and loved making jewelry, art, and music. She had spirited and soulful insights on life and a soft heart for animals, especially those in need.

Beverly was lovingly cared for by her husband Jim Rice of Oakland, California, throughout her illness, and he was at her bedside when she left us. Beverly is survived her husband Jim, her stepfather, Mr. Clifton (Jim) Sheets of Atlanta, Ga., and her siblings: James Sheets, of Rochester, N.Y., Darrell Sheets, of Atlanta, Ga., Charlene Niesen of Buffalo, N.Y., and Franky Sheets of Naples, N.Y., and their families. She will remain in our hearts and memories forever.

Beverly will rest in peace at Maplewood Cemetery in Henrietta, N.Y.. nearby her mother Dorothy Sheets, aunts Marion Bruno and June Bulman, and her grandparents, William and Edna Gudacker.





