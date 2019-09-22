|
|
Beverly Ulbrich
Nov. 4, 1939 - Sept. 13, 2019
Pleasanton
Our beloved wife, mother and sister, Beverly Ulbrich, passed away peacefully on September 13th of complications of Parkinson's Disease, in Alameda Hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
Born to Edwin and Evelyn Popelka in Mandan, North Dakota, Beverly grew up in a small rural house near Fort Abraham Lincoln, across the road from the government agricultural station where her father worked. As a child she roamed the prairie with her brother Cleon and sister Linda, collecting arrowheads, ice skating on the nearby pond and outrunning the bull that guarded the neighboring pasture.
After graduating with honors from Mandan High School, Beverly set out for California, bought an MG convertible and found work in Silicon Valley's booming electrical engineering industry. Smart, conscientious and deft with shorthand, she rose through the ranks to become executive secretary at Lenkurt Electric and PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she earned coveted postings in San Francisco and New York.
On a trip to the Monterey Jazz Festival, she met Captain Alfred Ulbrich, a navigator in the US Air Force and the man to whom she would remain married for 51 years. They wed at the Highlands Inn, above the surf in Monterey, and honeymooned in Europe during the "Golden Summer" of 1969, a three-and-a-half-month RV trip that took them through Munich, Salzburg, Rome and the dockside tavernas of Athens' Piraeus district.
The pair returned to the San Francisco Bay Area to start the family that became Beverly's greatest joy. Their first home was a small Pacific Heights apartment overlooking the Bay, at a time when that was still possible for a young family of modest means. After the birth of their first child, Christopher, in 1972, the family moved down the BART line to a quiet street in Walnut Creek, where Beverly had her second son, Mark, in 1974. Some years later the family moved to Danville, where they lived until the children left home. Beverly and Alfred retired to Pleasanton, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018 in the company of dear friends and relatives.
Mothers are often described as their family's rock, but Beverly was her family's wellspring. Kind and generous, she was a source of constant encouragement and unconditional love. To her children, she was wonderfully, reassuringly present. She helped with homework. She comforted them when they were sick or worried. She cheered them on from the sidelines and spent countless weekends caravanning to overnight soccer tournaments. She taught her family the importance of not just showing love, but declaring it out loud. When her first grandchild was born, she traveled every day to San Francisco to care for him while his parents were at work, making the trip by car, train and cable car, then back again. They sat together at a Russian Hill cafe, he in his stroller, she at a small outdoor table, watching the city life go by.
To those outside the family, Beverly was a gracious host and a lively and loyal confidant. She enjoyed opera, classical music and books about life in Italy. She organized and volunteered. She adored her cats. She had her own mind and kept up with the news. She read the San Francisco Chronicle for the columnists and the sports section, taking the paper over coffee in the morning after the children had gone to school or biked off to swim practice. Later in life, she took great pleasure in starting her own business, selling women's clothing at house parties and traveling to national conventions. She was a great connector, keeping her far-flung extended family in touch by phone and letter.
Beverly was a child of wide open spaces, and she lived to experience great adventures and the simple pleasures of home. She is survived by her husband Alfred, her sons Chris (Rita) and Mark (Juliana), her brother Cleon (Brenda) and her sister Linda, her nephew and godson Brian (Carrie) and her grandchildren Lucas and Eva.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation: 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019