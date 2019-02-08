|
Bill "Pops" Bowers
Dec. 24, 1940 - Dec. 27, 2018
Oakley
Born in Booneville, Arkansas. Survived by Evelyn Bowers (wife), Jena (Dan) O'Leary (daughter), Bill Bowers Jr. (son), Margaret Baker (sister), Crystal, Cameron and Troy (grandchildren), numerous cousins and extended family. Preceded in death by Dewey and Margie Bowers (parents)
A Celebration of Life Memorial will take place at Golden Hills Community Church, 2401 Shady Willow Lane Brentwood on Monday February 11, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019