Bill Eugene Brandt

September 6, 1929 ~ February 23, 2019

Resident of Brentwood, California

Bill Eugene Brandt was born September 6, 1929 in Richmond, Ca. and passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2019 in Brentwood, Ca. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 68 years and children Nancie Hall (Dan), Jim Brandt (Mary), Robert Brandt (Michelle), and Dianna Brandt (Tony) along with 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Bill grew up in Albany, Ca. and then after serving in the Korean War he began his "car" career at Fitzpatrick Chevrolet in Concord, Ca. In 1972 Bill purchased the Ford dealership located in Brentwood and renamed it Bill Brandt Ford, which has now been a part of the Brentwood community for over 47 years and will continue to be owned and operated by the Brandt family.

Bill was an avid sports fan and generous supporter of his community. His services included being a 50 year Mason of Mt. Diablo Lodge No. 448, Kiwanian President, Brentwood Chamber President, a director on the Oakley Water District board and he was honored to be chosen as Brentwood Citizen of the year in 2002.

Bill's enthusiasm for life was contagious, he was an inspiration to anyone who knew him and he will be remembered by many for his positive attitude which was his motto in life that he lived by.

The family held a private graveside service at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, Ca. March 1, 2019.

Brentwood Funeral Home 925-634-2171





View the online memorial for Bill Eugene Brandt Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary