Bill Evans
March 31, 1938 - April 20, 2020
Oakland
Bill died at the age of 82 after a battle with lung cancer. He leaves behind his wife Karen of 55 years, daughter Sophie, son-in-law Marc and two grandchildren.
Bill grew up in Elma, WA with a brother Tom. He had many friends and enjoyed the freedom that was growing up in the country.
He attended the University of Washington and graduated with a degree in Architecture after accidentally signing up for a class and finding he loved the subject. He stayed in the Seattle area and was a well-known illustrator for many decades working with the top architectural firms and on some of the most iconic Seattle buildings built over a span of 40 years starting from the 70's. He retired to become an artist and created an amazing collection of watercolor and oil paintings and ceramic sculpture and was featured in several galleries in the Northwest. Throughout his life he loved to go to the bar and sketch where his work was often on the walls. In addition to pursuing art he loved to tell jokes, science, romantic novels and places, nature, the environment and math. He was a free spirit and will be missed.
Bill asked to be cremated. His remains will be scattered in a small ceremony followed by an in person memorial service once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Donations can be sent to accfb.org. For art inquiries, please contact/DM facebook.com/billevanspresents. Letters and notes of sympathy can be sent to 4220 Shafter Ave, Oakland, CA 94609.
Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2020.