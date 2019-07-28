|
Bill Foster
May 5, 1925 ~ July 20, 2019
Resident of Angels Camp, CA
Bill Foster - Sheriff's Dept., Alameda County, Division Commander, Retired. Bill was born May 5, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA to William and Viola Foster and died July 20, 2019 in Angels Camp.
He received his education at St. Cyrils, Oakland & Oakland Public Schools, Castlemont High, Class of 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, 1942-1946 and served in So. Pacific as a Navy Corpsman, followed by Naval Aviation Pilot Training at No. Western State College, Louisiana and University of Iowa until war's end. He continued his education at Peralta & Chabot Community Colleges.
He was employed 1947-1951 with the Teamsters, Local 70. He then went to work for the Alameda County Sheriffs Dept. 1951 -1980, Retiring after 39 years. Bill was a Criminal Justice Instructor at Chabot College, Sheriff's Academy and local adult education programs. Past President of Deputy Sheriffs Assoc. and Hayward Hills Property Owners Assoc, Candidate, Alameda County Supervisor, 1984. He was a past member of Castro Valley Rotary, Alameda County 100 Club and Good Old Boys Club, Native Sons, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons in Retirement, Mtn. Ranch Community Club, Angels Gun Club, La Contenta and Forest Meadows Golf Clubs.
Bill has been a resident of Calaveras County since 1986, Mtn. Ranch, Forest Meadows, Angels Camp.
He enjoyed Hunting, fishing, building, golf, singing, sailing, flying, Sheriff's Pistol Team, wood & stone carving, plant propagation, homing pigeons and oil painting.
Bill's Bucket List: Built own home and stables, hand-dug swimming pool on hobby ranch (horses, cattle) Hayward, CA. World travel to 61 countries, 110 day world cruise, golfed Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, visit birth and death sites of Christ, visit China's Great Wall, explored pyramids of Egypt, cruised Nile River, Europe Rivers, Black Sea to North Sea, rafted the Colorado River Grand Canyon, motor homed Alaska, Southwest US, visited Pearl Harbor where Pacific War started: and Nagasaki where 2nd atom bomb ended it. Climbed Mt. Whitney - 1993, returned to South Pacific, WWII Islands - 2001. Married 3 fine women - had 3 good kids.
Bill is survived by his wife, June, daughter Debra of Washington, son Matthew of Linden, CA and son Michael of Roseville, CA. Grandchildren; April, Jeff, Desiree, Nicole, Daniel, Ryan. Great grandchildren; Kennedy, Kinsley and Charlotte. Step children; Jody of Berkeley, Brian of San Jose and step grandchildren Tyler & Sean.
Private family service. No donation, no flowers. Inurnment Buena Vista Cemetery, Murphy's.
Born, "City of Angels" (Los Angeles) died "City of Angels (Angels Camp).
Thanks Lord, it's been a great trip.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019