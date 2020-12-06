Bill GravesAugust 26, 1924 - October 23, 2020Resident of Richmond, CABill Graves passed away in Alta Bates Hospital on October 23rd, 2020. A Resident of Richmond at the age of 96. A native of Long Beach, CA.He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, of 55 wonderful years, loving cousin and friend, Kelly Beshwate, wife Jan of Nevada, Grandson, B.G. Graves, Godson, Patrick O'Brien, Nieces, Tina Patrick, Cynthia Hernandez, Nephew, Kurt Valli and many cousins. Preceded in death by his son, Bradford Graves.Bill was a General Contractor. He loved all sports, Skin Diving, was a master Diver for Alameda Sheriff's Dept., liked camping, and Golf Trips with his wife. Bill had many circles of friends, some called him their Second Dad. He had a jovial sense of humor. He will truly be missed by so many friends and family.No services at his request. A Private celebration of life will be held at a later date.