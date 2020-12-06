1/1
Bill Graves
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Graves
August 26, 1924 - October 23, 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA
Bill Graves passed away in Alta Bates Hospital on October 23rd, 2020. A Resident of Richmond at the age of 96. A native of Long Beach, CA.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, of 55 wonderful years, loving cousin and friend, Kelly Beshwate, wife Jan of Nevada, Grandson, B.G. Graves, Godson, Patrick O'Brien, Nieces, Tina Patrick, Cynthia Hernandez, Nephew, Kurt Valli and many cousins. Preceded in death by his son, Bradford Graves.
Bill was a General Contractor. He loved all sports, Skin Diving, was a master Diver for Alameda Sheriff's Dept., liked camping, and Golf Trips with his wife. Bill had many circles of friends, some called him their Second Dad. He had a jovial sense of humor. He will truly be missed by so many friends and family.
No services at his request. A Private celebration of life will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Bill Graves

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved