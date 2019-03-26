Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Kassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Kassel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill Kassel Obituary
Bill Kassel
Resident of Lincoln, CA
Bill passed away at home in Lincoln, CA on March 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bill had a 40 year career managing medical laboratories throughout the Bay Area, retiring as Clinical Director at UC Berkeley Health Service. Bill was involved in local politics in El Sobrante and Sun City Lincoln Hills. He had a lifelong passion for learning and was an avid world traveler. His kind and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by wife Nicole; daughter, Karen (Tad); son, Ken (Ann); son, Marc (Stephanie); grandchildren: Alexis, Parker, Danielle, Julia and Rui. He was preceded in death by his son, Clark. Services will be at Saint Josephs' Catholic Church 280 Oak Tree Ln., Lincoln, CA 95648 on March 26. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Family Center Building Fund


View the online memorial for Bill Kassel
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.