Billy (Bill) Gene Valladao

April 19, 1944 - June 3, 2019

Richmond/El Cerrito

Bill passed away surrounded by loving family and friends. Born and raised in Richmond, as a senior at El Cerrito High School he joined the Navy reserves entering active duty upon graduation. After he was discharged from the service, he met his life's partner, Judy and quickly wed and moved to El Cerrito, where they have remained. Bill graduated from Hayward State, he worked for the UC Medical Center warehouse and American Sportsman Club, and retired from Brink's Inc. after a long career. Being an avid hunter and fisherman, Bill had no problem filling his retirement days. His calendar revolved around the various hunting and fishing seasons. When not communing with nature he could be found at St. Jerome volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry or working various parish activities, especially his beloved annual crab feed serving the "freshest crab". He enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Edward (Ed), brother Edward (Eddy), and sister Diane. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Judy, his daughters Sarah Newman (Craig) and Carol DuPont (Matthew), and grandson Devon Newman, brothers Raymond, Donn (Patty), and Tom, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am, followed by a celebration of life/reception, at St. Jerome in El Cerrito. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Bill to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Jerome, 308 Carmel Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530 or California Waterfowl Association, https://www.calwaterfowl.org/donate/memorial-gifts/, 1346 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95678, (916) 648-1406.





