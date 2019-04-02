Billy Jack Bedwell Oct 13, 1941 - Mar 29, 2019 Resident of Vacaville, CA Billy passed away at Kaiser Hospital on Friday due to complications of a stroke. He touched many lives with his kindness and gentle spirit. Billy was born in Durant, OK to William Jack and Billie Faye (Gunter) Bedwell. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 376. He is survived by his sister Darla Hayes (Laird) and brother David. Billy was lovingly known as "Papa" to Dawson Schatz, Jack, Chase, Cameron, Aubrey and Mallory Bedwell. Also survived by step-children April Schatz (Derek), Scott Smith, sister-in-law Cindy Bedwell, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, very close family and friends. Billy was predeceased by parents, wife Diane, son Joey, and brother Allen. Billy's generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 to visitation from 9-11 am followed by services at 11 am, Wilson & Kratzer, Chapel of the Mission Bells, 13644 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA, 510-232-6552. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the . Wilson & Kratzer 510-232-6552 Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary