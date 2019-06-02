Billy Joe McClary

February 13, 1938 - May 18, 2019

Billy Joe (Bill) McClary entered into rest at his home in Castro Valley, CA surrounded by family at the age of 85. Bill was born in Tabor, lowa, to Floyd Ellis and Lavora Juanita (McGovney) McClary.

Bill moved to Alameda, CA at the age of 10. Bill attended Alameda High School and upon graduation, became a pipefitter. He was a member of the Insulators and Allied Workers Union Local 16 for 66 years until his death and at retiree luncheons you would often find him circling the room greeting everyone. He was a member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge and the Crow Canyon Masonic Lodge. He had a personality that was bigger than life, made friends easily and was always the light of the party. He loved being with family, camping at Odd Fellows Recreation Park on the Russian River and enjoyed company at Don Jose's Restaurant in Castro Valley where he will be missed, so much so, that the restaurant placed a plaque on his favorite chair.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marilyn Joan Reid, Betty Ford and Juanita Browning, and his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon A. McClary.

Bill is survived by his children Valeri Niskanen (Jim), Victoria Blake (Wayne), Tamlyn Oretgon {Al), Steven McClary (Linda) and Susan French. Bill is also survived by his sisters lona Balthrop (Bud) and ivona Belden (Duane), 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Castro Valley Masonic Lodge, 4521 Crow Canyon Road, Castro Valley, CA 94552. Reception following. In lieu of flowers. please donate to Hospice East Bay or the .





