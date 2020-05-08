Blanca Nelly Montoya ChahinResident of AlamoBlanca Nelly Montoya Chahin, 81, passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2020.Blanca was born on December 14, 1938 in Cali, Colombia. In 1961, she was awarded a scholarship in nursing at the Catholic University in Washington D.C. Her then fiancé, Dr. Jacques Chahin, also moved from Colombia to D.C., and they married May 5, 1962. The following year, Blanca gave birth to their first son, Jacques Jr., and shortly after they welcomed their second son, Paul, in 1964.In 1966, they ventured west and settled in Danville, California. While raising her children and being a supportive physician's wife, Blanca incredibly fulfilled her dream of furthering her education by earning a Masters in Public Health Administration in 1974. Soon after she joined Jacques' Cardiology office in Concord. Together they thrived and built their dream home in Alamo in 1976.Blanca had several passions in life, most notably her love of traveling, tennis, dancing and cooking, she was an exceptional chef! Her beauty, strong moral character, and her wonderful sense of humor could be felt in any room, she was the life of the party.Blanca's real sense of pride was her family. Married for 58 years to her soulmate and best friend Jacques, they created a beautiful family together. She taught her 5 grandchildren to always reach for the stars and never to give up.Blanca was one of a kind and will be greatly missed forever by her husband Jacques, her sons Jacques Jr., and Paul, her sister Maria Cristina, daughters-in-law Maureen and Leslie, and her grandchildren Athena, Caitrina, Spencer, Jacques Anthony and Declan. God Bless you, Mija, Mom, Nana, Grandma, we miss you, rest in peace.