Blanche I. Bell
Resident of Discovery Bay
Blanche I. Bell passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Blanche was born in Fresno, California and lived there until moving to Contra Costa County in 1942. She was a long time resident of Discovery Bay.
At age 18 Blanche began working as a welder in the "double bottoms" of the ships located at the Richmond shipyard during WWII. She was proud to attend many Rosie the Riveter events over the years. Later in life she was bookkeeper for the family business (Bell Electric) which served the bay area for over 30 years. She was an avid tennis player, bowler and water skier. If she wasn't on the court or the water you would most likely find her playing cards or working on her various crafts which included cross stitch, needlepoint and woodworking. She was an active woman, a loving wife, a wonderful homemaker and everyone's best friend.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband George Bell, son Dale Carlson, daughter Janet Williams, stepson Gary (Barbara)Bell and daughter in law Diane Carlson.
She is survived by son Wayne Carlson, stepdaughter Cindy (Jerry) Sivertsen, grandchildren Kim (Dennis) Currey, Bryan (Anne) Williams, Brett (Ed) Bell, Jennifer (Steve) Rode, Matt (Victoria) MacPherson and great grandchildren Jessica (Ryan) Fritzberg, Seth and Sean Rode and Madison and Riley Macpherson.
Funeral services will be held at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette on Friday February 28th at 10:00.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020