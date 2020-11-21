1/
Blanche Luciell Correa
1925 - 2020
Former Bay Area Resident
Blanche Luciell Correa, 95, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Abingdon, VA.
She was born and raised in Ripon CA, and raised her family in Oakland, CA on Skyline Blvd. At age 89, she moved with her son Tim to Bristol, TN.
She is preceded in death by her dearly beloved husband of 64 years, Everett C. Correa and her older of two sons, David E. Correa.
She is survived by one son, Timothy J. Correa and wife Wanda of Bristol, TN; one daughter-in-law, Mrs. David Correa (Nana) of Oakland, CA and several nieces and nephews.
Interment services will be private. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.greermortuary.com.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
