B.M. "Blackie" Blackwell

July 27, 1925 - April 29, 2019

Concord, CA

B.M. "Blackie" Blackwell passed away on April 29th after a short hospitalization at the age of 93 in Concord, CA. He was born in a small town near Hendersonville NC. He was the oldest of six children and at ten years old went to work for room and board at a neighbors truck farm where he stayed until graduating from High School in 1943. In October of that year he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an Aviation Radioman at Treasure Island, San Francisco, Honolulu, HI and in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was discharged in 1946 and married his beloved wife Eugenia "Genie" Blackwell. They started their family and his career living in Genie's hometown of Berkeley, CA. Blackie had hoped to become an Air Traffic Controller working for the government. There weren't any openings so he decided to attend night school at Armstrong College taking an accounting course while working odd jobs. Following the completion of his accounting course he was hired by Chevron where he worked for 38 years and retired as supervisor of payroll in 1985. While at Chevron he attended night school at Golden Gate University and obtained his degree in accounting. After his retirement he became a volunteer for Meals on Wheels delivering meals to the elderly for 21 years. He and Genie had three children and were married for 57 years until her passing in 2004. Blackie enjoyed time spent with friends attending monthly lunches at Back Forty with other Chevron Retirees. He also met with a group of good friends who for many years had celebrated each birthday by going out for a nice dinner. And he started his days enjoying early morning breakfast, conversation, and a lot of laughs with a group of friends that had invited him to join them at McDonalds. He is survived by his daughter Barbara (Tom), two sons Richard (Sondra) and William Blackwell who all agree that they couldn't have asked for a better father. He is also survived by his brothers Harley and Ken Blackwell, and his sister Pearl Laughter all of Henderson County, NC. He was buried next to his wife in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetary in Dixon, CA.





View the online memorial for B.M. "Blackie" Blackwell Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019