Bob Cerri
September 20, 1942 - January 3, 2020
Bob Cerri passed away at home with his wife and kids by his side, peacefully on January 3, 2020. Growing up on the Bartolini Winery near Pine St./Shell Ave, Bob was a Martinez native who loved his town. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and worked for many years at the Shell Oil Refinery.
He had a passion for sports, coached his kids in baseball and softball and in his retired years spent many weekends watching his grandkids play at the same Martinez fields. Watering his garden, watching sports on TV, hiking with the Orinda hiking club, camping, biking and traveling is how Bob filled his days. Before passing, he was able to meet his fifth grandchild and celebrated Christmas and New Year's with his family surrounding him. Kidney cancer took his life after being diagnosed in early September. We all miss him incredibly and will hold him in our hearts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Cerri, son and daughter in-law Brian and Lauren Cerri, daughter and son in-law, Megan and Shawn Kammerer and grandchildren, Elle Cerri, Isla Cerri, Shea Cerri, Madeline Kammerer and Shiloh Kammerer.
A memorial will be held on Monday, February 3 at 12:00 at the Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Drive, Pleasant Hill.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020