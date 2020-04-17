|
Bob Chalvay McEuen
Resident of Concord
In loving memory we mourn Bob Chalvay McEuen who was born in Cartwright, Oklahoma on January 15th, 1942 to the late Oscar and Josie McEuen. He passed away at the age of 78 on April 6th, 2020. He was in the United States' Army from 1959 -1961. He worked as an iron worker for the Local 378 from 1963-1997.
He enjoyed gardening, making jewelry, photography, his old Mercedes Benz, target shooting, and reloading. Preceding him in death are his parents Oscar and Josie McEuen, his brothers, Don and Jim McEuen, his sister, Evelina Reagan, and his granddaughter, Olivia McEuen. He is survived by his longtime partner, Eva Beising and her family, his ex-wife, Norma Amey, his brothers, Clyde and Rene McEuen, his sons, Robert, David and Kenny McEuen, his grandchildren, Ricky Honeycutt, Caitlynn White, and Lucas McEuen, and his great grandchild, Abigail Honeycutt.
He will be laid to rest alongside his mother at Alta Vista Cemetery in Pacheco, CA. There will be no services scheduled at this time.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020