|
|
Bob McCaskey
Dec. 11, 1933 - July 6, 2019
Vallejo
Bobbie Loyal "Bob" McCaskey, 85, died July 6, 2019 in Napa after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, just a few days after he and his wife, Judy, celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by Judy, his son and daughter-in-law Ralph Douglas and Deborah McCaskey, his grandchildren William and Caroline McCaskey, two great-grandsons, Josiah and Shane McCaskey, his former wife, Donna McCaskey, and close friends and neighbors Donna Quarles and Donna Nixon. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Terry Randall McCaskey, Terry's wife, Beverly (Bokros) McCaskey, and Terry and Beverly's sons Sean and Evan McCaskey.
Bob was born to Ralph Wilber McCaskey and Capitola Buenta (Cope) McCaskey in Frontenac, Kansas, on December 11, 1933, in a house without electricity or running water. The family came to Richmond, California, during World War II, where Ralph worked in the Kaiser shipyards.
Known for his sharp mind, quick wit and generosity, Bob skipped grades in elementary school and graduated from Richmond High School at age 16, studied business and science at San Francisco State College, and worked for more than 40 years researching agricultural chemicals, a job he began with the company California Spray, which later became part of Chevron's Ortho division. His first marriage to Donna Fay Stribling produced one son, Ralph Douglas McCaskey, in 1953.
Through family Bob met Judy Zuker, an elementary school teacher, and they were married on June 30, 1962. They created a beautiful home and garden in San Pablo, where they lived until moving to Vallejo in 1986. Over the years, in San Pablo and Vallejo, Bob and Judy also had a variety of pets, including lovebirds, conures, a rose-breasted cockatoo named Blossom and African gray parrots Livingston and Pilkas.
Photography, cooking and travel were among Bob's interests. He and Judy traveled extensively in California and the West, and visited Hawaii, Mexico, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Tahiti and Lithuania, where Judy's father was born.
Bob retired from Chevron's Ortho agricultural chemicals division in 1988, which allowed him to spend more time traveling with Judy, and to be involved in his grandchildren's lives. He loved crossword puzzles and did the newspaper Jumble every day.
Bob's family is grateful for the care he received from his in-home caregivers, and, beginning in November 2018, from the staff at Viewmont Villa in Napa and from Collabria Care's hospice nurses.
A private celebration of Bob's life was held on July 20 in Vallejo. Because Bob was an avid reader for many years, in lieu of flowers the family encourages a donation in Bob's name to support any public library.
View the online memorial for Bob McCaskey
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019