Bobbie Joy Allen

Feb. 22,1941 - Apr. 4, 2019

Pleasanton, Ca

Bobbie Joy Allen age 78, passed away on April 4, 2019 with her children Mark Allen, John Allen and Karen Kinsey by her side.

Bobbie was born on February 22,1941 to Clyde and Virginia Joy Wirgler. She was a graduate from San Mateo High school in 1959 and went on to San Francisco State to earn her B.S. Degree in Education.

Bobbie met the love of her life Ronald E. Allen through her best friend Jeanne Allen, Ron's cousin.

Bobbie married Ron in June 1962 and was pregnant with her first son Mark when she graduated from college. A year later she was blessed with a second son, John. And to complete her family 6 years later her daughter Karen came along. Bobbie was married for 46 years to Ron until his passing in 2008.

Bobbie was a member of the Catholic Community of Pleasanton since 1975. She helped serve on the welcoming committee with her daughter and enjoyed gifting to a family each Christmas from the giving tree.

Bobbie has two amazing grandsons Brandon and Nathan Kinsey of Pleasanton. She loved to babysit them and went to almost all their sporting events. She was their #1 fan. She also has a granddaughter Katie Lee Allen whom she didn't get to know but always had her in her heart and prayers.

Bobbie was a loving and caring person. She loved spending time with her family, She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend always thinking of others. The family will have a celebration of life and a private burial at a later date.





