Bobbie Lucille Lytle

April 9, 1917 ~ April 10, 2019

Resident Danville

Bobbie Lucille Cox was born in Oklahoma and grew up in West Texas. She earned her B.S. degree from Texas Tech. During WWII, she was a civilian instructor in the Air Corps. In 1943, she married Floyd Lytle, the love of her life. In 1949, a tornado destroyed their new house (with them in it). In 1950, they moved to Oakland where their only daughter, Alanna, was born. Bobbie earned her M.A. at Cal Berkeley. She worked for 30 years with the Mount Diablo Unified School District as a revered teacher, counselor, and administrator.

Bobbie and Floyd loved bowling, water skiing and bridge. They held 49er season tickets. They traveled to over 60 countries and 47 of the United States. Bobbie volunteered as the greeter for Danville Seniors for 19 years. She enjoyed many friendships and all will remember her kindness, generosity and her love for her family. Bobbie passed away at home the day after her 102nd birthday.

She is survived by her daughter, Alanna Alter of Danville; grandchildren, Joey Alter of Hawaii; Zack Alter of Danville; and Julia Alter, husband Michael Canvin and great-grandchildren of Los Angeles; sister-in-law Verna Brown of New Mexico; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

You may send memorial contributions to: Kaiser Martinez Hospice, in memory of Bobbie Lytle, 200 Muir Road, Martinez, CA 94553.

Services will be held at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, Danville, CA on May 3, 2019 at noon.





