Smith & Witter Funeral Home
5145 Sobrante Ave
El Sobrante, CA 94803
(510) 758-5466
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith & Witter Funeral Home
5145 Sobrante Ave
El Sobrante, CA 94803
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Dixon Military Cemetery
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Gene Hopson Obituary
Bobby Gene Hopson
May 10, 1937 ~ March 12, 2019
Resident of San Pablo, California
On March 12, 2019 Bobby passed away peacefully in Oakland, CA. Bobby was born in Oklahoma. He resided in the Richmond area for 50 years.
After graduating from Richmond High, he joined the Air Force and became a Military Police Officer for 21 years, he then retired from the Air Force. He then worked for the Federal Reserve of S.F. for 20 years, retiring in 1999.
He is survived by loving wife of 34 years, Evelyn E. Hopson, sister Betty Beale, children Harriet Hopson, Vince, Steve, Dean and Mark Divine, Lorraine Guerra, and 6 grandchildren.
Viewing Wednesday March 27th at Smith & Witter Funeral Home in El Sobrante, CA, 5145 Sobrante Ave at 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a Funeral at Dixon Military Cemetery, services at 1:30 PM.


