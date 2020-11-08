Bonita Jo Altieri-Ramirez
March 25, 1952 - October 26, 2020
Resident of Vacaville, CA
Passed away surrounded by loved ones after a 19+ years fight with cancer. She was a true Pink Warrior, and with her faith in the Lord she was ready to go home.
She leaves behind her husband, Gary, daughter, Kristy, son, Bobby, stepson, Tony, sister, Mabel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life 11/14/20, Chichibu Park, Antioch 1:30 View the online memorial for Bonita Jo Altieri-Ramirez