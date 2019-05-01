Bonnie Gayle Alexander

Resident of Concord, California

Bonnie Gayle Alexander of Concord, CA passed on April 25, 2019, surrounded by love and nature in her Oregon home on the river. She transitioned in peace after a hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer. Bonnie was born in San Antonio, TX on November 19, 1955 to Frank and Terry Bolender, who were incredibly proud of her. Bonnie was raised in Southern CA and attended Holy Trinity Catholic School. She moved to Concord during high school and graduated from Ygnacio Valley. She then attended CSU Chico, before acquiring her nursing certificate from San Jacinto College in Houston, TX and embarking on her successful 40-year nursing career. Bonnie was an exceptional caregiver and critical care charge nurse at Mt. Diablo/John Muir Hospital in Concord where she worked from 1985 to 2018. She participated in the Phoenix program and end of life care initiatives, and earned the Circle of Excellence award from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. Bonnie expressed it was her honor and privilege to be a part of the talented team at Mt. Diablo/John Muir Health. Most precious to Bonnie were her children, Billy Jacks, Garrett Jacks, and Katie Blanchard, who were born to her and Bill Jacks. Katie will be carrying on Bonnie's legacy with her first maternal grandchild, expected to arrive in July. She was a wonderful, supportive mother who gave them strength and unconditional love. She was married to the love of her life for nearly 20 years, Carl Alexander, whom she shared numerous adventures with. She was the oldest of her siblings, Lori, Tracy and Matthew Bolender, providing a source of comfort and support. She was a loving aunt to her two nieces and four nephews, and a second grandmother to her three great nieces, as well as Carl's two grandchildren. She felt blessed for her son-in-law, daughter-in-law, as well as her sister-in-law. Bonnie had a passion for nature and enjoyed gardening, long walks with her dogs, reading, bird watching, cooking, snorkeling and beachcombing, her afternoon iced-tea and her evening Chardonnay. Bonnie's sweet smile, sparkling brown eyes and loving touch will be desperately missed. We will find comfort in feeling her generous soul all around us; in the song bird's flight, majestic mountains, summer breezes, the shimmer of sun-kissed bodies of water, and all the wonders of life; for she is only gone from our sight, never from our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 25, 2019 at Tilden Park. For more info, email: [email protected]





