1942 - 2020
Jun 4, 1942 - Apr 11, 2020
Concord
Bonnie passed away in her home after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Melvin, son, Steven, his wife, Cindy, and three grandchildren, Mallorie, Mackenzie, and Seth. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda.
Bonnie was very active - from bicycles, motorcycles, boating, float-tubing, water skiing, to golf and tennis. She enjoyed spending time with family, camping, and touring the country in private single engine aircraft. She worked as a phlebotomist making lifelong friendships. She donated many hours to the feral cat program and volunteered her time at a local hospice thrift shop.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Humane Society.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020
