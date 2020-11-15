Bonnie Schoenemann
June 4, 1934 - October 3, 2020
Resident of Union City, CA
Bonnie Schoenemann passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3rd, at age 86. Daughter of Margaret May Henry and Willard W. Ruppel; mother of Vicki, Libby, Susan, Lynn, and Cyndy; sister to Linda Lowden, Janie Akin, and Robert Ruppel, she was previously married to Richard Hartung, and spent the last 42 years married to her beloved husband, William Schoenemann.
Bonnie was born in Kitchener, Ontario and earned a BA in Secretarial Sciences from The University of Western Ontario. After graduation she relocated with her family to the Chicago area then ultimately migrated to California in the 1950s.
Bonnie spent her long career as an Executive Administrator for many organizations including Shell Oil Company, Stanford University, and GPI Publications, where she served as Executive Secretary to the Publisher. The highlight of her career was her time at GPI, where she provided guidance and mentorship to a team of 50 passionate, devoted musicians, writers, and editors.
Bonnie loved to travel, visiting over 110 countries in her lifetime. Her motto was, "I am only a laundry load away from going anywhere in the world". She was an avid crossworder, a constant reader, and enjoyed socializing. Her true passion in life was spending time with friends and family. She was a devoted mother and wife, and a dear friend to many. She loved everybody for who they were. We will all miss her very much.
The family will be holding a small private remembrance of life with plans for a larger post-pandemic celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. View the online memorial for Bonnie Schoenemann