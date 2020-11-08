1/
Bradley Riggs
1968 - 2020
Bradley Riggs
Nov. 26, 1968 - Oct. 28, 2020
Resident of Rodeo, CA
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the world lost a loving, kind, & generous, son, brother, friend & co-worker. Brad Riggs passed away at the age of 51. Brad worked at Phillips 66 Refinery as an operator for 20 years & took pride in the fact that during his time at the refinery he never took a sick day. Prior to working at the refinery, Brad enjoyed working at the Boys & Girls Club in El Sobrante. In Brad's limited spare time, he enjoyed tending to his garden each spring, producing great tomatoes, zucchini & peppers, just to name a few. Brad was a faithful fan rooting for his sport teams, SF Giants, 49ers & Warriors. Brad will be greatly missed by his Mother Shirley Riggs, Brother Keith Hudson, Sisters Sherry Hudson-Lay & Vicki Cornett, Sister-in-law Dawn Hudson & Brother-in-Law Brett Lay, not to mention his numerous friends & co-workers. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private.


View the online memorial for Bradley Riggs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
