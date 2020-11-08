Bradley RiggsNov. 26, 1968 - Oct. 28, 2020Resident of Rodeo, CAOn Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the world lost a loving, kind, & generous, son, brother, friend & co-worker. Brad Riggs passed away at the age of 51. Brad worked at Phillips 66 Refinery as an operator for 20 years & took pride in the fact that during his time at the refinery he never took a sick day. Prior to working at the refinery, Brad enjoyed working at the Boys & Girls Club in El Sobrante. In Brad's limited spare time, he enjoyed tending to his garden each spring, producing great tomatoes, zucchini & peppers, just to name a few. Brad was a faithful fan rooting for his sport teams, SF Giants, 49ers & Warriors. Brad will be greatly missed by his Mother Shirley Riggs, Brother Keith Hudson, Sisters Sherry Hudson-Lay & Vicki Cornett, Sister-in-law Dawn Hudson & Brother-in-Law Brett Lay, not to mention his numerous friends & co-workers. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private.