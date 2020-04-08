|
|
Brenda Begor Moise
June 25, 1947 - April 5, 2020
Resident of Clayton
Brenda Louise Begor Moise, a lifelong resident of Concord and Clayton, passed away in her home from complications of liver cancer treatment. Brenda, 72, was a 1965 graduate of Clayton Valley High School and married her grade school sweetheart, Glen Begor, in 1966. Together they enjoyed 40 years of marriage until Glen's sudden passing in 2006. Brenda loved her job as a mother, housewife, and homemaker. She loved to decorate her home for each season and holiday, cook, bake, and watch QVC. She inherited a love for NASCAR and all auto racing from her parents, especially her mother who raced Go-Karts in the 50's and 60's (lady racers were not very common at that time). Brenda enjoyed being part of several groups through the years including Brownies, Clayton Valley Women's Club, Diablo Valley Classics, Jazzercise and her dominos group every Wednesday. She also loved baseball, rock and roll and country music, cars and trucks, dogs, going shopping, going out to lunch at new restaurants, spending time with friends, in person and on the phone, and watching cooking and home improvement shows. Brenda will be greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Monica Begor, and her husband, Allyn Moise and his family, and her cousins, Tom and Tammy White, and many friends and extended family. She was predeceased by Husband, Glen Begor, and parents, Jack and Alice White. Brenda will be remembered for her youthful personality, her home-made fried chicken, coffee cake, and lemon bars, and for always sending greeting cards with envelopes adorned with happy stickers. She was a child of God and most recently attended Oak Park Christian Center in Pleasant Hill. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette and a Celebration of Life will be held at her church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's name can be made to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in Walnut Creek (925) 256-1273.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020