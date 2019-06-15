Brenda (Cheney) Joyce McKeithen

March 10, 1950 - June 6, 2019

Point Richmond

Brenda passed away the morning of June 6, 2019, at

Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Francisco, California. She was 69 years old, predeceased by her mother Ruby Chong. Survived by her daughter Stephanie Cheney Kuo, and her loving granddaughter 3yr. old Hannah Kuo, her Sisters Wanda Fong, Sharon Hahn, and their families, her father Walton Chin, Stephanie's father Norman Cheney and by her husband David his children and their 4 children.

Brenda was born and raised in Oakland, California where she attended public schools and college, in addition to Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada. She later lived in Marin County, San Francisco and Point Richmond. Brenda's professional career as a real estate underwriter and mortgage banker engaged her energetic focus for a season. Her life dramatically changed when her daughter Stephanie invited her to Cornerstone Church in 1999. Her work life priorities took on new meaning and focus from there. Bren's indefatigable dynamism and organizational talents, hospitality and servant heart were constantly on display as her walk with Jesus grew.

Brenda saw the sacrifices of time that the Cornerstone band members made for the community and cooked them exquisite dishes that were her trademark. She also ushered at church with a welcoming spirit. Brenda's love for children was on display as she served skillfully as children ministry's administrator. Later she and David taught Bible classes for 4-year olds. When her father Walton needed more attentive care as did her 5 newborn grandbabies, she stepped out of ministries to meet their needs. She and David led a small group adult bible study in the East bay that stills grows in love and service. She was a friend to so many, creating a sense of belonging and never losing sight of anyone who needed a listening ear, an encouraging word or a reminder that they are loved.

Please join us for a celebration of Brenda's life at

Cornerstone Church SF

June 17, 2019 at 11 am

3459 17th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110





View the online memorial for Brenda (Cheney) Joyce McKeithen Published in East Bay Times on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary