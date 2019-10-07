|
|
Brent Alan Watts December 2, 1957 ~ September 25, 2019 Resident of Oakland, Ca. Brent suddenly, and unexpectedly, passed away on September 25, 2019, at the age of 61 years young. He leaves behind broken hearts and wounded spirits. Brent was a private person, with a gentle spirit and quiet strengthand a surprisingly dry wit. Mourning are his wife, Susan Turpin, and his favorite bonus family member, Autumn Turpin; sisters Diane Watts and Sharon Watts; brother Lance Watts; He also leaves behind his "Girls", Misha and Maya; "Crazy", Peaches; and Grandpup Frodo; and his dearest friends both young and old - and his BCHO family. Preceded in death by his parents Maurice Ellis Watts (2015) and Muriel Carol Watts (Arthur)(2011); Auntie Evelyn and Uncle Ron Brown. Born in Castro Valley and passed in Oakland, CA. Visitation will be at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City, Ca on 10/8/19 from 5pm to 9pm. Graveside services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, Ca on 10/12/19 at 11am. Donations of greenery to live on in his memory; donations to Raskob's Institute in Oakland; or to UCSF Children's Hospital Oakland for Thanksgiving Meals (through Social Services) and Christmas Adopt-A-Family (through Javay Ross, MD); Or the donation of your choice Duggan"s Serra Mortuary 650-756-4500.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2019