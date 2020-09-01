Brian Thomas Moore
Feb. 1, 1969 - August 26, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Brian Thomas Moore, age 51, of Oakland, California, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.
Brian was born on February 1, 1969, in Des Plaines, Illinois, to Thomas and Patricia Witte Moore. He was a 1987 graduate of Richmond High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1992. Brian served as a client partner at Verizon, where he was awarded 2020 Sales Executive of the Year, and formerly worked in sales at Cisco. He and his friend, Mitzi Phillips, were actively involved with the Northern California Weimaraner Rescue, and he lovingly fostered many dogs throughout the years. Brian was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed mountain biking, camping, and hiking with his dogs.
Memorial contributions may be made to: NCWR (Northern California Weimaraner Rescue), P.O. Box 1125, Middletown, CA 95461 or http://norcalweimrescue.org
