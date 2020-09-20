1/1
Bridget Conneely Wolff
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget Conneely Wolff
1945 - 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Born on the island of Inis Meáin off the coast of Galway, Ireland, Bridget was a dedicated Mom, loving sister, and friend to all.
Bridget, or "Bridey", moved to Boston from Ireland before ultimately settling in the California Bay Area. She raised her son, Mark in Danville where she created a wonderfully warm home where everyone felt welcomed.
A deeply caring listener, Bridey always remembered thoughtful details about people and had the type of presence that let everyone feel comfortable being themselves.
Driven and hard working, she worked in banking for decades. Once retired she enjoyed spending time with her sisters, being outdoors, and visiting her son and his wife on the Central Coast.
She passed away peacefully surrounded by family.


View the online memorial for Bridget Conneely Wolff

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved