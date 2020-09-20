Bridget Conneely Wolff1945 - 2020Resident of Danville, CABorn on the island of Inis Meáin off the coast of Galway, Ireland, Bridget was a dedicated Mom, loving sister, and friend to all.Bridget, or "Bridey", moved to Boston from Ireland before ultimately settling in the California Bay Area. She raised her son, Mark in Danville where she created a wonderfully warm home where everyone felt welcomed.A deeply caring listener, Bridey always remembered thoughtful details about people and had the type of presence that let everyone feel comfortable being themselves.Driven and hard working, she worked in banking for decades. Once retired she enjoyed spending time with her sisters, being outdoors, and visiting her son and his wife on the Central Coast.She passed away peacefully surrounded by family.