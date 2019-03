Brooke Stientjes Harris

Resident of El Dorado Hills, CA

In February, at the age of 48, the world lost Brooke Stientjes Harris. All who knew Brooke appreciated her kind, gentle and thoughtful ways as well as her beautiful smile. More than anything, she loved being with her family – her husband, Manny, daughters Jadyn (18) and Alexa (16), and their dogs, large and small. Anybody who saw them together could see what a close family they were – funny, affectionate and playful with one another. In addition to her immediate family, Brooke leaves behind her parents, Jay & Sherryl Stientjes, her brother and his wife, Blair Stientjes & Kristin Hicks, and her nieces and nephews, Larkin, Piper & Wyatt Stientjes, and Aidan & Sonja Nagle.

Brooke moved to Walnut Creek, CA at the age of seven and graduated from Northgate High School in 1988. Brooke married Manny Harris in 1997 and they settled in Clayton, CA. They welcomed two daughters, Jadyn and Alexa, in 2000 and 2002, and had many dogs along the way. Brooke worked as on oncology nurse at John Muir Hospital and was a bright light for her sick patients and their families. The Harrises moved to El Dorado Hills, CA in June of 2017 and Brooke soon became an integral part of the community.

Brooke was passionate about dogs and became a foster "mom" to countless furry friends. She volunteered for the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) while living in Clayton and then dedicated herself to the Foothill Dog Rescue of the Sierras after moving to El Dorado Hills. She was particularly known for her work with puppies and mothers. Through her nurturing and care, hundreds of dogs were placed with loving families.

A remembrance will be held for Brooke on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Drive in Pleasant Hill. All are welcome to drop by between 5:00 and 8:00 pm. This will be an open house, a time to gather and celebrate Brooke, not a formal service. Please bring photos and pre-printed memories/stories about Brooke that we can place into a scrapbook. Attire is casual and upbeat, like Brooke.

To honor her devotion to her family and to fostering rescue dogs, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brooke Harris Memorial Trust. The beneficiaries of this managed fund will be Jadyn and Alexa Harris, for their education, health and well-being, and a donation will be also be made to the Foothill Dog Rescue of the Sierras. For more information go to https://www.gofundme.com/brooke-harris-memorial-fund.





