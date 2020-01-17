East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Bruce David Karsh


1956 - 2020
Bruce David Karsh Obituary
Bruce David Karsh
Feb. 24, 1956 - Jan. 9. 2020
Half Moon Bay
Bruce passed away very suddenly, and much too young, from a heart attack. He became a software engineer in 8th grade, and was a hacker's hacker, a geek's geek. Bruce enjoyed coding. He had worked with a variety of Silicon Valley companies; Silicon Graphics, Inktomi, Yahoo!, Wink Technologies, and Google, before joining Pandora Media in 2015. His hobbies were basketball, yo-yos, photography (photo from the 2019 total eclipse in Chile), travel, restaurants, and coding. Born in Chicago, raised in Kankakee, IL, educated at Univ. Wisconsin-Madison, a 23-year resident of Half Moon Bay; Bruce loved the Bay Area and the excitement of the Silicon Valley. He is survived by his wife, Jan Leonard; mother, Bernice Karsh; sisters, Diane Covert and Irene Hughes; nephew, nieces, and many friends. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. Bruce's favorite causes were the ACLU and the Democratic Party


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
