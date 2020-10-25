Bruce DunnMarch 21, 1931 - Oct. 16, 2020Resident of Orinda, CABruce A. Dunn of Orinda, CA passed away peacefully October 16 at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family.Bruce grew up in Delaware County, Iowa and graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids in 1953. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserve; his military service included a tour of duty in Germany in the mid-50's.Bruce moved west in the late 50's and began his professional career in property and casualty insurance claims as an adjuster trainee in the Los Angeles office of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in 1957. He joined Industrial Indemnity Company not long after, and in the late 60's transferred to Industrial Indemnity's San Francisco headquarters where he ultimately retired in 1991 as a Senior Vice President.During his career Bruce was a member of the International Association of Insurance Counsel and was a past-President of the Pacific Claim Executives Association. He also served on the Industry Advisory Council of National Association of the Independent Insurance Adjusters and was a past-Chairman of the Claims Advisory Committee for the State of California Department of Insurance Fraud Bureau.Bruce married Ann Louise Hart of Ohio in 1960. After living 8 years in Southern California, they moved the family north, settling in Moraga. Since 1980 Bruce and Ann made their home in Orinda.Bruce will be fondly remembered for his friendly demeanor, sense of humor, and recounting stories of his youth and travels abroad. In addition to travel with Ann and good friends, Bruce's interests included sailing, coin collecting, model trains, photography, wine tasting, and genealogy.Bruce is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann, son Tom, daughter-in-law Laurie, and granddaughters Katherine and Lindsay. He is preceded in death by parents Glenn and Ola Dunn.Interment will be private. At Bruce's request there will be no memorial service.